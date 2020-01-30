Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 200 As Outbreak Impacts Travelers Worldwide

The death toll from coronavirus hit 213 by Thursday evening, the Chinese government reported, as health officials internationally are fighting to deal with the outbreak.

The total count of infected patients stands at about 9,800, according to The New York Times. Six people have been diagnosed with the virus in the United States. Symptoms of coronavirus include coughing, fever, tightness in the chest and shortness of breath.

Thursday marked the first person-to-person transfer of coronavirus in the U.S. A woman in Illinois infected her spouse with the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in a press call. (RELATED: CDC Announces First Person-To-Person Spread Of Coronavirus In US)

“We understand that this may be concerning, but based on what we know now, our assessment remains that the immediate risk to the American public is low,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, who directs the CDC.

CDC confirmed the first US case of person-to-person spread of #2019nCoV in a patient who had close contact w/ a traveler previously diagnosed. While the virus is not spreading widely here, it’s likely that more US cases of #2019nCoV will be reported. https://t.co/qhticS4L77 pic.twitter.com/PLXsLfNrrE — CDC (@CDCgov) January 30, 2020

The virus’s outbreak has taken a toll on travelers around the world. Key airports have been screening for symptoms, checking passengers’ temperatures, and taking extra sanitary precautions.

A plane carrying 201 Americans coming from China landed at a Southern California military base Wednesday, where the individuals are staying for further health monitoring before they can be deemed safe to repatriate into the U.S.

In Italy, more than 6,000 cruise ship passengers were held amid concerns that a fellow passenger was showing symptoms of coronavirus. They were eventually cleared to disembark.

The World Health Organization deemed the outbreak — which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China — a global health emergency Thursday.

