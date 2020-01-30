Wuhan Coronavirus Crisis Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down And Has Hit American Shores, Here Are The Details

The coronavirus, a respiratory illness that originated in Wuhan, the capitol of China’s Hubei province, has now been ravaging China for over a month and has spread to 18 countries spanning four continents. The projections for the spread of coronavirus have charted exponential growth over the coming weeks, and concerns about the reliability of Chinese government-sourced information have all contributed to a now global fear of the disease, so how worried should we actually be about its spread?

Coronavirus is commonly found in bats, and is not normally transmitted to humans, but in this case, it is believed that another animal acted as a “steppingstone” of sorts between bats and humans when infected meat was purchased at a Chinese wet market. (RELATED: Maybe It’s Not The Bat Soup: Could Coronavirus Have Started As A Bioweapon?)

At some point in their lives, most people will become infected with a version of the coronavirus, which generally only causes mild common cold-like symptoms. However, the more severe strain of coronavirus in China can cause other complications, such an pneumonia and bronchitis. The symptoms usually begin with a fever and sore throat, before progressing into a cough and other lung problems.

Assuming that the numbers released by the Chinese of infected and deceased can be trusted, there are currently 7,785 infected within China and an additional 106 cases reported outside of China. So far there have been a reported 170 deaths, all within China. These numbers means that early estimates place the fatality rate at roughly 2 percent, decidedly below the fatality 9.5 percent fatality rate of SARS from the infamous 2003 outbreak.

What could potentially makes this disease more dangerous than SARS is how hard it is to detect in the early stages of infection. The incubation period, when someone can be infected but not yet display symptoms, ranges from one to fourteen days, and the disease can reportedly be spread during this period, which makes detection and quarantine extremely difficult. In comparison, SARS was contagious after people began displaying symptoms and the Chinese were able to effectively screen for symptoms and quarantine people by scanning for fevers in travelers.

The Chinese government has taken massive and unprecedented measures to prevent the disease from spreading, although many say that it is far too late for that. They have enacted a quarantine and travel ban on a total of 17 cities so far, starting with Wuhan itself, and the number of quarantined people is roughly 50 million. In addition, they have started construction of two hospitals in Wuhan, designed to hold over a thousand beds each and to be finished in under ten days, both are due to open February 3 and February 5.

The U.S. has also offered to send over a team of medical experts to assist. “A top U.S. health official said Tuesday that he offered to send a team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to China to help with the coronavirus outbreak. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar did not describe the Chinese health minister’s response but said he hopes that Beijing will accept the offer, the Washington Post reported.

The response has been somewhat muted throughout the rest of the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has delayed declaring the coronavirus a global health emergency, until their meeting Thursday when they decided that doing so is an appropriate course of action. The U.S. has also not cut off flights from China, despite the highly contagious nature of the disease — though some airlines have suspended flights. However, the U.S. has been cautious with the cases of coronavirus that have been found in-country. Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there are currently five confirmed cases in four states within the country and 165 patients under investigation for the disease. (RELATED: WHO Declares Coronavirus A Global Health Emergency)

The disease will continue to spread over the coming weeks as new cases are discovered, it remains to be seen whether the quarantine of 50 million people was effective, and whether the WHO was right to delay declaring this a global health emergency. In the meantime, the best thing that people can do to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and avoid catching it themselves, is to continue to follow the CDC’s hygiene recommendations and avoiding people who are sick.