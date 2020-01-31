Nicky Hilton Is Fighting Climate Change By Wearing ‘Vintage Chanel’ And Taking The ‘Subway’

Nicky Hilton Rothschild said Thursday she’s doing her “part” to fight climate change by opting to wear “vintage Chanel” and taking the “subway.”

“I am here in support of [sustainable fashion brand] Maison de Mode … So I pulled out an old Alice + Olivia skirt and wore a vintage Chanel bag, and I took the subway here,” the 36-year-old model and fashion designer shared with Page Six at Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Awards. (RELATED: Report: Paris Hilton Fears She’s Going To Be ‘Robbed Like’ Kim Kardashian)

“I took the 6,” she added. “I feel like I am doing my part.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Later the socialite was spotted at the opening of the Winter Show at the Park Avenue Armory. It is an annual art market that benefits The Bronx’s East Side House Settlement. Hilton reportedly explained that she scored the pencil skirt she was wearing on Instagram.

“It was $75 from Instagram,” Rothschild shared while checking out a cat sculpture with a price tag of $24,000.