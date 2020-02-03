CNN Analyst Divides Media Into ‘Propaganda’ And Those ‘Trying To Tell The Truth’

CNN Analyst Jill Filipovic told “Reliable Sources” Sunday that America does not have conservative and liberal media but those spewing propaganda and those “trying to tell the truth.”

“One thing I am troubled by is discussing this as if it is kind of a both sides problem. You have a right-wing media apparatus, you have a liberal media apparatus and what you believe depends on where you get your news. I’m not sure that’s right,” Filipovic told host Brian Stelter.

“I think we have a propaganda apparatus and I think we have a media apparatus that is trying to tell the truth and tell the whole story and what I think is particularly fascinating is how much that right wing propaganda apparatus has become so deeply intertwined with Trumpism,” she continued. (RELATED: CNN’s Brian Stelter Claims Ratings Are Down Because It’s a Slow News Week)

“It not only primed the audience for Trump to rise to power but it’s now repeating the kind of Trump-Roy Cohn play book of lie, disseminate misinformation … minimize, deny and essentially project what you are doing onto someone else,” Filipovic said, citing the notorious lawyer who assisted Republican Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy in his sweeping investigation into communist influence during the 1950s.

“To see how tremendously effective that has been you see not only right wing media but now also Republican senators and Republican politicians also jump on board. It is terrifying. I don’t know where we go from there to come to this kind of universal, national, agreed-upon truth,” Filipovic continued. (RELATED: Brian Stelter: Schiff Speaks For Americans, Nunes For ‘Fox Audience”)

CNN analyst Julian Zelizer, who was also on the panel discussion, suggested Republican senators would wear the supposed shame of acquitting Trump in his impeachment trial for “a hundred years.”

“It is an important chapter in the imperial presidency. At the same time we’ll see where partisanship brought the Republican Party. In the end, this is a story not just about President Trump. It is about the Republicans in the Senate who lived with this and they accepted this and ultimately they protected the president. We’ll remember that a hundred years from now.”

In a Sunday interview, Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment inquiry, claimed that he has “proved” his case and that some Republican senators have admitted that but still support the president.

Attacks on conservative media are not uncommon on Stelter’s program. CNN’s senior media reporter recently claimed that Fox News promoted “poison” in its newscasts.