Watch The Super Bowl Commercial For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With Tom Cruise

Another preview was released during the Super Bowl for “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise, and it looks great.

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel, according to the YouTube description, is as follows:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

That’s a lot to take in, but what I can tell you for sure is that “Maverick” looks like it’s going to be a rush of adrenaline. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Watch the Super Bowl commercial below.

This movie is going to be electric. There’s always a risk once you start making sequels, especially when we’re talking about a classic like “Top Gun.”

However, “Maverick” looks like it’s going to be outstanding. After more than three decades since the original came out, we’re finally finding out what the iconic ace in the sky is up to.

“Top Gun: Maverick” gets here June 26, and I can promise you it’s going to light up the box office in a major way.

Cruise is returning, Miles Teller is in the sequel and it’s already got a built-in audience. There’s no way it’s not a smashing success.

Check it out starting June 26. It looks like it’s going to be a very fun ride.