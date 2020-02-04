Justin Bieber Opens Up About Past ‘Scary’ And ‘Crazy’ Struggle With Drug Abuse

Justin Bieber opened up about his “scary” and “crazy” struggle in the past with substance abuse, sharing that people had no idea how “serious” things got.

“There was a time when I was sipping lean, popping pills, doing Molly, shrooms, everything,” the 25-year-old singer shared during his You-Tube docuseries titled “Seasons,” in an episode called. “The Dark Season.” It was noted by E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do normal, growing up things,” he added, while explaining that he used drugs as an “escape.” “But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things.”

Bieber continued, while stating that part of the blame for all the trouble he got in between 2013 and 2014, including assault and DUI arrests was due to his upbringing. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“I started valuing the wrong things in this business, because there was things dangling in front of me,” the “Yummy” hitmaker shared. “If I get this, I’ll be happy. If I do this, I’ll be happy. These are things that I think a lot of people with secure households learn at a young age.”

“I never heard that security in a family,” Justin said. “I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and the accountability. My parents never gave me those tools to be a good team player,”

At one point, the “Baby” hitmaker explained that his addiction got so bad his team would have to check his “pulse” to make sure he was still alive.

“My security would come into my room at night to check my pulse,” Bieber shared. “People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy, scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary.”