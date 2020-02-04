Michigan State Football Coach Mark Dantonio Announces Retirement

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is retiring from his position.

The highly-successful coach sent shockwaves through the sport when he released a statement Tuesday announcing that he would step down as the football coach.

He will remain in the athletic department in a different role.

To all Spartans: Thank you for everything. You have truly helped my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/uKkubvp1cW — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) February 4, 2020

I certainly didn’t expect to see this happen today. Not at all. There had been some whispers about Dantonio’s future, but he dropped this bomb out of nowhere today.

It’s truly the end of an era for Michigan State football.

After 13 years with the Spartans, Dantonio is stepping away from the game that made him an icon. What an absolute shock to the system.

You have to wonder why this decision is happening right now. It’s a bit late in the schedule to get a new head coach, right?

Stay tuned for a decision on what MSU will do. They better hurry because there aren’t really any options for a head coach floating around.