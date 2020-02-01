HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Upsets Michigan State, Badgers Improve To 13-9

The Wisconsin Badgers stunned Michigan State 64-63 Saturday afternoon.

After Kobe King quit the team and with Brad Davison suspended, the Badgers took the floor in Madison against the Spartans and balled out.

Despite the fact I legitimately thought this could be a massacre today, Wisconsin proved to be the better team on this fine Saturday.

Aleem Ford…. B A N G‼️ Badgers respond with a 7-0 run#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/cJV2H693S2 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 1, 2020

Say whatever you want about the carnage and chaos surrounding the program, but we just went out and beat one of the best teams in America.

We didn’t just beat Michigan State. We dominated from the opening tip through the final whistle. The Spartans certainly made it interesting, but Wisconsin controlled everything from start to finish.

Micah Potter slams it home‼️ Kohl Center is back into it????#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/2rBBUM0w8f — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 1, 2020

When our backs were to the wall, Wisconsin responded in a major way, and this is huge for our tournament hopes.

Things really couldn’t have gone better than they did today. It was an incredibly fun game to watch, and it’s a reminder of what Wisconsin basketball is capable of when we’re at the top of our game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 1, 2020 at 11:20am PST

Now, we’ve got Minnesota Wednesday night. Let’s get to work!