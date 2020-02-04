SURVEY: 51% Of People Wouldn’t Marry Somebody With Bad Credit

A lot of people wouldn’t marry somebody if they had a bad credit rating.

WalletHub released a bunch of Valentine’s Day data, and there was one number that jumped off the page to me. According to a survey they conducted, 51% of people wouldn’t marry somebody with bad credit!

On top of that, 46% of people say they would split from their significant other if they spent money in a foolish fashion.

It only gets better from there 53% of people in the survey said financial infidelity is worse than actual cheating.

Yeah, going to have to take a hard pass on that one. Pretty sure spending money behind somebody’s back isn’t as bad as sleeping around, and that’s coming from a guy who watches every penny that gets moved.

I’ve often said, and been laughed at for doing so, that you shouldn’t ever marry anybody who doesn’t have the same view on finances as yourself.

Now, that’s coming from a guy who isn’t married, but I do watch money like an absolute hawk. It’s how I was raised, it’s in my DNA and there’s nothing I can do about it.

I’m not going to say I love money, but I most certainly enjoy it. We’ll just put it that way. I can also tell you from personal experience that dealing with people who don’t respect money at the very least can be a nightmare.

Whether you’re dating them or not, a woman (or man if the roles are reversed) who spends, spends and spends some more without understanding where the money comes from can drive you insane.

Maybe the problem is with me and my view of money. I totally accept that as an option, but I couldn’t ever marry anybody who didn’t act responsibility with money.

Furthermore, I would 100% break up with somebody who pissed money away like it was going out of style.

That’s a sinking ship, and you need to get into a lifeboat while you can.

So, listen to me, folks. Do the right thing and protect your assets. There are a bunch of women out there in the world. You only have so much money. Choose wisely.