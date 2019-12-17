HBO Max will release a Christmas-themed dating show in 2020.
The reality show, “12 Dates Of Christmas” will be one of a dozen unscripted television shows the streaming service is developing, according to a report published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter.
Get ready to be charmed and watch romance unfold. In reality series 12 Dates of Christmas, we’re putting a group of singles in a Christmas-themed castle in the hopes of finding their perfect match to take home for the holidays.????
— HBO Max (@hbomax) December 16, 2019
“The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships, and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow?” Jennifer O’Connell, executive vp original nonfiction and kids programming at HBO Max, said. “Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle, true love.”
The singles will go on holiday-themed dates such as ice-skating and sleigh rides, the outlet reported. The show is based off of everyone’s love for Christmas rom-coms. (RELATED: REPORT: HBO Max Developing TV Show Based On The ‘Vacation’ Films)
“’12 Dates of Christmas’ is inspired by our love of Christmas rom-coms past and present,” Objective Media Group Executive VP Jilly Pearce said. “It’s a romantic, fun and feel-good dating show with a difference, and has the perfect home with HBO Max.”
This screams “Bachelor,” but make it Christmas and I love everything about it. I live for unscripted television, but everything is always just a little bit better during the holidays.
I just need to know if they film the part where the couple goes home together for the holidays. Now that would make for some good TV content.