HBO Max will release a Christmas-themed dating show in 2020.

The reality show, “12 Dates Of Christmas” will be one of a dozen unscripted television shows the streaming service is developing, according to a report published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter.

Get ready to be charmed and watch romance unfold. In reality series 12 Dates of Christmas, we’re putting a group of singles in a Christmas-themed castle in the hopes of finding their perfect match to take home for the holidays.????

— HBO Max (@hbomax) December 16, 2019