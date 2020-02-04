Taylor Swift Is The Most Talked About American Musician On Twitter

Taylor Swift is the most popular American-born musician on Twitter.

According to a study from Currys PC World, the Korean band BTS is the most popular music group on all of Twitter. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

However, when it comes to people we listen to here in America, Taylor Swift came out on top with 10.8 million mentions over the past four years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 27, 2020 at 11:15am PST

I’m not surprised, folks. I’m not surprised at all that Taylor Swift is the most popular American musician on Twitter.

Taylor Swift moves the needle. She’s been a star for well over a decade, she just makes bangers and she has millions of fans across the globe.

Anybody who thinks Swift isn’t a star is a moron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:13pm PST

When it comes to star power, there’s pretty much nobody capable of keeping up, and that’s just a fact. You can like her or dislike her all you want, but that doesn’t change the facts.

T-Swift gets the internet amped whenever she does anything. She could tweet out a 15 second snippet of a new song, and it’d dominate the music industry for the next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 1, 2019 at 9:22am PST

Let’s all hope Taylor Swift has a long run of success over the next several decades. She’s got a lot more hits in her, and I can’t wait to hear them.

Go, Swift, go!