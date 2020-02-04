Trump Planning To Award Rush Limbaugh The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to award conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
According to multiple sources, Trump said that he wants to give the award to Limbaugh during a lunch with television anchors Tuesday.
BREAKING: President Trump will award Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2020
Limbaugh announced on his radio show Monday that he has advanced lung cancer and will be going through treatment for it.
“There are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here. Because I will be undergoing treatment,” he said on air.
This caused some lefty Twitter activists to celebrate and mock his health, including one writer who said “It’s only fitting that this cancer upon the world should be stricken by it.”
Limbaugh has been a longtime defender and supporter of Trump. He even stumped for Trump at a rally in Missouri in 2018. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh: Trump At Fifty Percent Approval Despite Media Bias)