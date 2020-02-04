Century-Old Tuskegee Airman Snaps To Attention And Salutes Trump, Then Smiles And Gives A Finger Gun

Century-old Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee saluted President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, following that salute with finger gun and a smile.

Trump introduced McGee after first speaking about his grandson, a young man whose dream was to become a part of the newly-created United States Space Force. (RELATED: Chamber Erupts With Chants Of ‘Four More Years’ As Pelosi Announces Trump)

WATCH:

“Most people look up at space, Ian says I want to look down on the world,” Trump said of the young man, and then turned his attention to the man seated behind him.

“But sitting behind Ian tonight is his greatest hero of them all,” the president continued. “Charles McGee, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio one century ago. Charles is one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, the first black fighter pilots, and he also happens to be Ian’s great-grandfather.”

McGee, who attended the speech in a neatly-pressed dress uniform, stood up as he was introduced. He snapped to attention and saluted the Commander-in-Chief — then offered a smile and a finger gun.

Over applause from the crowd, Trump went on to detail some of McGee’s story. “Incredible story. After more than 130 combat missions in World War II, he came back home to a country still struggling for civil rights and went on to serve America in Korea and Vietnam,” he said. “On December 7, Charles celebrated his 100th birthday.”

Trump concluded by announcing that he had signed a bill a few weeks earlier promoting McGee to brigadier general. “Earlier today, I pinned the stars on his shoulders in the Oval Office. General McGee, our nation salutes you. Thank you, sir.”