Kyrsten Sinema Applauds Trump Tax Cuts While Other Democrats Sit Silently

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema applauded a key provision of President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, while the rest of her party sat silently.
Trump praised opportunity zones Tuesday night during the State of The Union address, crediting Republican Sen. Tim Scott for inserting the provision into the landmark 2017 legislation.
WATCH:
“Consumer confidence has just reached amazing new highs,” Trump said. “All of those millions of people with 401ks and pensions are doing far better than they have ever done before with increases of 60, 70, 80, 90, and 100% and even more.”
“Jobs and investments are pouring into 9,000 previously neglected neighborhood thanks to opportunity zones, a plan spearheaded by Senator Tim Scott as part of our great, Republican tax cuts,” the president said.
Almost all Democrats in the chamber, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained sitting at that point, but Sinema stood up to applaud.
“In other words, wealthy people and companies are pouring money into poor neighborhoods or areas that haven’t seen investment in many decades, creating jobs, energy, and excitement,” Trump said.