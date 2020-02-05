Audio Surfaces Of Amber Heard Admitting She Hit Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard admitted to hitting ex-husband Johnny Depp in a newly leaked audio recording.

The audio surfaced this week, but was first reported by DailyMail on Friday.

“It’s not true,” Depp could be heard saying on the audio. “It’s not true. I’m not the one who throws pots and whatever the f**king else at me.”

Later in the audio recording, Heard denied punching Depp. However, she claimed she did hit him.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you,” she admitted. “Babe, you’re not punched.”

“I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you,” Heard added. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Sues Amber Heard For $50M In Defamation Lawsuit)

The audio recording comes after Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March of 2019 for an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post. As previously reported, the actress accused Depp of domestic abuse when filing for divorce in 2016.

Depp has denied abusing Heard.

“Mr. Depp never abused Ms. Heard. Her allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016,” the lawsuit read. “They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career.”