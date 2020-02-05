The ‘Junk’ Scientist Is Calling Out Dems For Pushing Google To Censor ‘Climate Denial’ Videos

Steve Milloy, the founder of JunkScience.com has a lot to say about the recent letter sent to Google by the chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

Chairwoman Kathy Castor’s letter asks the CEO of Google to remove any videos that promote, “climate denial and climate misinformation,”— the problem is who decides what’s misinformation.

In this interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, Milloy explains why this is an attack on free speech against those who aren’t buying into the left’s global warming narrative. (RELATED: Report: Bernie Campaign Spends $1.2 Million On Private Jets, Leads Democratic Field.)

“They don’t want anyone to hear what we have to say even if you point out where they’re wrong, they’ll just call it misinformation,” said Milloy.

