Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dies At The Age Of 103

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

His son Michael released a statement obtained by People Magazine announcing the death, and stated in part the following:

To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Sometimes things just hit a little harder than you think. Kirk Douglas was a titan of Hollywood. He’ll forever be one of the greatest actors to ever live.

He didn’t just have a great run over several years. He was a fixture in the industry over several decades. Whether it was “Spartacus” or “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral,” Douglas’ legacy will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Personally, I think “The Final Countdown” was a criminally underrated film with Douglas.

He lived a full life, and he did more than enough to carve his place in history. Tonight, we say goodbye to a real legend.

Crack open a cold one and say goodbye to Kirk Douglas. He had a hell of a ride.