Patrick Mahomes Praises Alex Smith After Winning The Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had some high praise for his former teammate Alex Smith.

Mahomes sat behind Smith his rookie year before taking over when the NFL veteran went to the Redskins. Despite the former first overall pick not being around anymore, the young star credited him with playing a big part in beating the 49ers for the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mahomes said the following about Smith following the Super Bowl victory, according to ESPN:

He texted me right after the game, saying he enjoyed it just as much as we did. He wasn’t there, but he was part of it — I think that’s the biggest thing. He built the culture that I came into. He was the guy that led the team to all these successful seasons and built that winning culture.

This is just the latest example of how much of a class act Patrick Mahomes is. Despite the fact Smith has been gone for a couple years, there’s no doubt he played a big part in Kansas City over the past decade.

Smith helped mentor Mahomes, allowed the former Texas Tech star to develop from the bench for the season and then handed the reigns over.

Smith might have lost his job to Mahomes, but it seems like the two of them are pretty close, judging from the comments from the Chiefs star.

Mahomes could have said nothing about the former Chiefs starter, and nobody would have said a thing. Nobody would have even noticed.

Instead the rising superstar praised his former teammate and threw some credit his way. Again, there’s no question Mahomes is a class act.