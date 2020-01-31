PREVIEW: The Kansas City Chiefs Will Win The Super Bowl Against The 49ers

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for my official Super Bowl prediction, and this one wasn’t easy for me to make.

After hours and hours of deliberation, debate, analyzes and thinking, I’ve decided to ride with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes over the 49ers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, I want to be crystal clear here. I think this game is going to be a dogfight. I damn near picked the 49ers.

In fact, I was initially taking Jimmy G, Richard Sherman the rest of the squad from San Francisco. I almost did it.

However, I just can’t go against Mahomes. I just can’t do it. The man is a freak of nature and it’s sometimes hard to believe he’s a real person.

A wise man once told me to always take the team with the better quarterback whenever it’s a close call. I think that applies here.

The 49ers and Chiefs are incredibly evenly matched. Due to that fact, I have to go with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

FINAL PREDICTION: Chiefs over the 49ers by the score of 35-31.

Make sure to tune in Sunday at 6:30 EST on Fox!