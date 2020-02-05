Starbucks Partners With Trans Children Charity, Releases Ad On Calling Transgender Youth By Preferred Pronouns

Starbucks Coffee Company partnered with a charity that supports transgender children and released an ad on “misnaming” transgender youth.

Mermaids is a U.K.-based organization that raises awareness and money to aid transgender children and their families. The organization also offers resources for children who wonder if they are transgender that affirm transgender children’s decisions.

“When you are born, it’s decided whether you’re a boy or a girl, based on the way your body looks,” the Mermaids web page intended for “Kids & Young People” stated. “But for some people, looks can be deceiving and they’re given the wrong gender.” (RELATED: Warren Says Her Education Secretary Must Meet Trans Child’s Approval)

The description added: “You can take a look around our website and think about what you would like to do. Maybe you need to talk to someone on our webchat or helpline? You might want to find out some information or make new friends. If you fancy meeting other gender diverse people, you can apply to join the teens forum.”

Starbucks is partnering with the organization and committed to contributing almost $130,000, The Hill reported. The coffee company also launched a series of ads as part of the Starbucks #WhatsYourName campaign intended to spread awareness for transgender youth who wish to be called by another name.

“The funds raised through #whatsyourname will allow us to make a meaningful change to our helpline that supports young trans people and their families who are so desperately in need of access to information and reassurance,” said Susie Green, CEO of Mermaids, in a release.

One Starbucks ad, which premiered in the U.K. and is titled “Every Name’s a Story,” depicts the struggles of a child who wishes to be called James but is continuously addressed as Jemma. At the end of the ad, the child buys a cup of coffee at Starbucks and the barista writes the name “James” on the drink. “Every name’s a story,” the ad finishes.

It appears that the ad was posted to YouTube on Feb. 2.

“At Starbucks, writing your name on a cup and calling it out is a symbol of our warm welcome. It’s a small gesture, but it’s symbolic of what we believe in: Recognition and acceptance, whoever you are, or want to be. We welcome everyone,” a Starbucks narrator said in the caption of the ad on YouTube.

Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

