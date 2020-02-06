Kim Kardashian Says She’s About To Take Baby Bar, Calling It ‘Very Hard’

Kim Kardashian didn’t hold back when she shared that she’s getting ready to take the baby bar and finding all the studying “very hard.”

"It's so hard," the 39-year-old reality TV star shared during her appearance on "Good Morning America." The interview was noted by People magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

WATCH:

"I just finished year one," she added. "I'm about to take the baby bar in a few months, which is a necessity in order to continue on for the next three years in California. So it feels good, having finished year one. It's very hard!"

Kardashian continued, while noting that she mainly studies in the afternoon and at night.

“I go to the office [in the afternoon], and then I do my extra reading and stuff at home at about 9 p.m., from 9 to 11,” the

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star explained. "Every night."

“I read over every contract now,” she added. “It’s what I’m studying and it makes a lot of sense, now, to me.”

Kardashian continued, “Had I gone to school years ago when I should have, it wouldn’t have meant as much as it does to me, and I wouldn’t have been as into it as I am,” she added. “Because now, everything that I go through, personal injury law, everything — you have to study everything. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, I want my degree in that.’ You have to do everything, and so it all makes sense to me now. I love it.”

It comes nearly a year after the reality star made headlines when she shared news that she was studying to become a lawyer and started a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar by 2022.

She has since shut down haters who, in the past, suggested she can’t do it.

“Aced my test [by the way],” Kim tweeted, along with an emoji of books.