REPORT: Matt Campbell Told Michigan State He’s Not Interested In Head Coach Opening

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell apparently has zero interest in going to Michigan State.

According to the Des Moines Register, the Spartans reached out following Mark Dantonio's shocking retirement, but the man leading the cyclones "rebuffed" them.

It’s not a bad decision at all for Campbell to want to stay in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones aren’t too bad, and he’s got complete control of the program.

Campbell has made ISU relatively competitive, there’s stability there and the Cyclones desperately want him running the show.

Campbell Agrees To Contract Extension Through 2025. ???? https://t.co/a9YenFGAEf ????️????????️ pic.twitter.com/Y63HXESVjK — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 3, 2019

All things considered, that’s a hard situation to leave, especially given the fact MSU hasn’t been great the past few years.

While MSU can most certainly afford to write a bigger check than Iowa State, that doesn’t mean Campbell should rush out to take it.

Sometimes, it’s about a lot more than the money. Campbell can do whatever he wants with the Cyclones. The same can’t be said about MSU.

Expectations are higher in East Lansing, and losing won’t be tolerated. Campbell 100% made the right call on this one.