REPORT: Luke Fickell Is The Leading Candidate To Be The New Football Coach At Michigan State

Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell is the leading man to take over the Michigan State Spartans.

Mark Dantonio shocked the world of college football when he stepped down as the head coach of the Spartans early Tuesday afternoon.

Now, the Spartans have their eye on the man leading the Bearcats. According to The Detroit Free Press, Fickell is the “front-runner ” for the position.

Fickell, who used to coach at Ohio State, went 11-3 this past season at Cincy, and is widely-viewed as one of the fastest rising coaches in the game.

Michigan State should do whatever it can to get Fickell. He’s one hell of a great coach, and he could absolutely lead the Spartans.

Let’s not forget that this dude has had success for a very long time. He was at Ohio State for years and years under Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer.

He even served as the interim coach after OSU was engulfed by chaos with Tressel’s departure and prior to Meyer’s arrival.

Add in the fact he’s not even 50 years old yet, and you could have a couple decades of success with him if everything works out in East Lansing.

Trust me, the other coaches in the Big 10 East don’t want to coach against Fickle. He won’t roll over and play dead for anybody.

Just look at what he’s done with Cincy. He took a mid-level program and turned them into a very competitive team.

If MSU knows what’s good for them, Fickell will be wearing green week one of the 2020 season.