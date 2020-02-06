Vernon Davis Says Fears Over Concussions Motivated Retirement

NFL legend Vernon Davis stepped away from the game in part because of fears over head injuries.

Davis, who retired after this past season with the Redskins, decided to end his NFL career in pretty abrupt fashion, and now we know why.

Davis said the following about why he retired during an interview with Redskins Nation, according to NBC Sports:

Just the simple wear and tear over time. Especially those concussions. They can take a toll on you in the long haul. It’s just better safe than sorry. But if it wasn’t for that throughout the course of time, then I probably would have played for the next five years, at least. But I feel like I made a great decision as I move forward.”

This is a big concern for the NFL. Davis was one of the best players in the league, and he quit over fears of brain injuries and concussions.

It’s very similar to what Chris Borland did a few years back. It also feels like something that won’t end anytime soon.

As more and more information comes out about CTE and concussions, I think we’ll see more and more guys walk away with gas still left in the tank.

Rob Gronkowski is another great example. He has also talked about suffering several head injuries during his playing days.

Rob Gronkowski tells @CBSNews he “probably had, like, 20 concussions” in his life and that “I remember five blackout ones.” Yikes. pic.twitter.com/3UKmknWjqD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 12, 2019

While I love football with every piece of my soul, it’s important that we’re talking about head injuries and concussions.

You just can’t put a price on your safety, and that’s why some players are walking away.