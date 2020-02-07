REPORT: Luke Fickell ‘Is Not Inclined’ To Take The Michigan State Job

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell apparently isn’t interested in taking over the Michigan State football program.

Fickell was the biggest name attached to the job when Mark Dantonio stepped down earlier in the week, and there was a time when it sounded like a done deal. However, that might not be the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to FootballScoop, Fickell “has already evaluated the opportunity and is not inclined to jump at this time.”

You have to wonder who MSU will end up with. Fickell would have been a huge hire with the Spartans. He’s had a hell of a run with the Bearcats, and he had years of experience at Ohio State prior to coming to Cincy.

The man knows how to coach, and more importantly, he knows how to win. Michigan State fans want success, and Fickell could have gotten it for them.

As a Wisconsin fan, I’d prefer to play against a lesser coach than Fickell. He’s somebody who can put together a great squad just about anywhere.

I guess MSU will have to start rapidly going through backup plans. We’ll see who they end up with, but missing out on Fickell has to sting a ton for fans of the program.