Trump And Pelosi Target Each Other, Big Tech Targets Conservatives

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with author Peter Hasson to discuss his great new book, “The Manipulators: Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Big Tech’s War on Conservatives.” We also get into the feud between President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as well as the collapsing campaign of Joe Biden.
Listen to the whole show:
Watch the Peter Hasson interview:
President Trump and Speaker Pelosi spend Thursday taking swipes at one another, the President questioning Pelosi’s claims to regularly pray for him and the Speaker questioning everything about the President. We have the audio and dissect all of it.
The wheels are falling off Joe Biden’s campaign after his 4th place finish in Iowa. Rather than campaigning in New Hampshire Thursday, he spent the day in Delaware with campaign staff trying to retool everything. Is it too late to pull up from his nosedive or can he be the “comeback kid”? We have some thoughts.
Google, Facebook, and Twitter are targeting conservatives, silencing voices and opinions they don’t like. In his new book, “The Manipulators,” author Peter Hasson exposes the lengths to which big tech is going to cut off conservatives and what can be done to fight back.
