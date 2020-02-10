Darren Collison Will Stay Retired, Won’t Return To The NBA This Season

Former NBA star Darren Collison won’t be returning to the court this season.

Collison shocked the NBA world last summer when he decided to retire with many great years still ahead of him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After some recent speculation he might return after chatting with the Lakers and Clippers, Collison won’t be returning, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Veteran guard Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA this season and plans to stay retired, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Clippers had been courting him, but Collison has informed teams that the timing isn’t right for him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2020

Darren Collison’s retirement from the NBA is one of the weirdest decisions I’ve seen in recent memory. He was coming off a very strong season with the Pacers when he just decided to hang it up.

The move didn’t make much sense at all, and Collison wanting to get back into the game makes sense.

There’s no doubt he still has gas left in the tank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Collison (@darrencollison_) on Sep 27, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

While he won’t be returning this season, I think there’s a very good chance he does eventually. He’s just too good to sit it out.

There’s also millions of dollars waiting for him on the table to get back into the NBA. That’s pretty hard to walk away from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Collison (@darrencollison_) on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

If I had to guess, we’re going to see Collison back on the court eventually. When will that be? Not a clue, but I’m confident it’ll happen.