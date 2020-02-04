Luke Walton Says Kobe Bryant Was So Competitive He Spent An Hour Practicing A Drinking Game

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Luke Walton recently told a great story about Kobe Bryant.

Walton, who now coaches the Kings, told a story about how Kobe and him were playing a drinking game while on a road trip with the Lakers, according to a Sunday report from ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

Unfortunately for the five-time champion, he wasn’t any good, and that led him to practicing a ton to get better.

“We’re in the hotel room and he was awful at it. Kobe being Kobe, we kept hanging out and playing and he’s over there at a side table just practicing for an hour straight,” Walton explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Oct 22, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

This is absolutely awesome. I love the visual of a full grown NBA player being so competitive that he spends an hour practicing a drinking game.

It’s a game, dude. It’s about getting drunk. It’s not actually about being good.

Of course, what made Kobe Bryant the man he was on the court was that he was competitive at an unbelievable level.

He pushed and pushed and pushed until nobody was better than him. The drive inside of him was legendary, and it’s why he put five rings on his fingers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Feb 25, 2019 at 1:24am PST

These stories coming out about Kobe following his death have been fascinating, and this one from Walton is right up there with the best of them.