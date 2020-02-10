Jennifer Lopez Hits Back At Critics Who Think Her Super Bowl Performance Was ‘Too Sexy’

Jennifer Lopez hit back at critics who have labeled her and Shakira’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami last weekend just “too sexy” for the audience.

"I think that's honestly silliness," the 50-year-old singer shared with Variety during her appearance on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards, calling her show a "celebration of women" and "Latino culture." The comments were noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 7, 2020 at 12:15pm PST

Both of us [Lopez and Shakira] are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do," the "Hustlers" star added. "We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved."

Lopez continued, “And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in.”

“The message of standing up for yourself, being a women – that’s what I want to pass on to little girls – everything about you – be proud of it,” the “Second Act” star explained about the show.”I’m very proud of the performance that night.”

It all comes following the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker’s jaw-dropping halftime performance during the championship battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

The pop star took the stage decked out in all leather and later in a sparkling metallic sheer jumpsuit. At one point, she did some pole dancing, while Shakira danced wrapped in ropes.