Jennifer Lopez Stuns In $9 Million Look At 2020 SAG Awards

Jennifer Lopez truly dazzled when she stepped out in $9 million worth of diamonds on the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 50-year-old actress was truly a sight as she showed off a jaw-dropping cascading dripping diamond necklace, a pear shaped diamond bracelet, a secret cluster diamond bracelet, several rings and diamond drop earrings she got on loan from Harry Winston, all with the price tag of $9 million in diamonds and platinum, according to E! News in a piece published Monday.

She completed the stunning look with a black off-the-shoulder, floor-length, strapless satin gown, hair up in a loose bun and black clutch. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

In several pictures that have surfaced from the evening, the “Hustlers” star is joined by fiancee and baseball star Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

The pair could not have looked more elegant.

The “Second Act” star was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her movie “Hustlers, but lost out to Laura Dern who took home the award for her part in “Marriage Story,” according to Page Six.