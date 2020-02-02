Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Perform In Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Musicians Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show Sunday night.

Lopez and Shakira took the stage on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battled it out for the Super Bowl title.

Shakira started the show in a sparkly red dress and matching boots singing classic songs along with Cardi B’s hit “I Like It Like That.”

Name a more honest and talented dancer than Shakira’s hips. I’ll wait.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Wc69YFZ0rC — Mel Brown ???????? (@melbrown00) February 3, 2020

Lopez took the stage in a black leather jumpsuit and absolutely dominated. I’m not surprised though. She’s been killing the industry recently. She switched it up after a little bit, with a silver metallic body suit.

She performed songs such as “Jenny From The Block” and “On The Floor.”

????

J.Lo at the Super Bowl halftime show. Hot at age of 50 .

???? pic.twitter.com/MXo1Ku4t6I — lavender&lemon (@lavender9lemon) February 3, 2020

Lopez and Shakira ended the show with “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka.” The performance featured a feather American flag.

This honestly was a huge win for Latina performers and one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows I have seen in awhile. Maybe not as good as Lady Gaga in 2017.

(RELATED: REPORT: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Set To Perform At Super Bowl LIV)

As previously reported, Lopez and Shakira were first announced as the halftime performers in September of 2019.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing Tod Kaplan said in a statement at the time.

Lopez opened up about her preparations for the show in December to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it’s also about having fun,” Lopez told ET. “Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening.”

“We still have to develop it a little bit more,” she added.