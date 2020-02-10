Former Ohio State Coach Zach Smith Sentenced To 180 Days In Jail For Violating Civil Protection Order

Former Ohio State football coach Zach Smith is back in the news, and it’s because he’s going to be spending some time behind bars.

According to Nicole Auerbach, Smith has been sentenced to 180 days in jail, community service and three years of probation after being found guilty of violating a civil protection order back in December.

Smith was fired by Urban Meyer back in 2018 after he several incidents involving his ex-wife came to light. He’s seemingly been in a downward spiral ever since. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith was sentenced today to 180 days in jail (20 days to be served forthwith), anger management, 40 hours of community service and 3yrs probation with drugs & alcohol conditions. He was found guilty of violating a civil protection order in Dec. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 7, 2020

Zach Smith needs some serious help. He had everything in front of him, and he could have had an incredibly successful career as a college football coach.

Instead, he threw it all away. He faced multiple allegations of domestic violence, he got arrested in May for violating a protection order and he’s been out of control on social media ever since losing his job with the Buckeyes.

JUST IN: Delaware Co. Sheriff’s Office – Former Ohio State Assistant Football Coach Zach Smith was arrested, booked into jail for allegedly violating a protection order. pic.twitter.com/bospk45VVa — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) May 10, 2019

Whatever is going on with Smith in his head, I think it’s very safe to say that he needs serious help. More than anything, you have to feel terrible for his kids.

They’re going through all of this in a very public light because their father is out of control.

Let’s hope he gets the help he needs. Hopefully, time behind bars will be his rock bottom, and he’ll learn to shape up quickly.