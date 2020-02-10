REPORT: Michigan State Is In Contact With Bret Bielema Over Head Coach Opening

Bret Bielema is reportedly being looked at by Michigan State to fill their head coaching position.

According to Dennis Dodd, the former Badgers coach and failed Arkansas leader and MSU are in “contact” with each other and Bielema is “very” interested in the opening left from Mark Dantonio retiring.

Updating: Bret Bielema “very” interested in Mich State job per sources. Contact between both parties. @ESPNRittenberg reporting Luke Fickell is staying at Cincinnati. What does that say about the Mich St job? — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) February 10, 2020

Just when I thought my life couldn’t get any sweeter, I go ahead and get this update. I don’t know what I did to make God bless me so much, but I’m so happy right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. I’m smiling ear-to-ear!

See, you probably all think I’m cheering against Bielema to succeed, but I can promise you that I’m not. No rivalry is fun when only one side is dominating life. That’s not fun at all.

I’ve been crushing it these past few years. At the same time, Bielema got ran out of Arkansas and has done nothing sense.

Again, a rivalry isn’t a ton of fun when only one side is winning.

So, allow me to be the first one to say that I hope Bielema gets hired by Michigan State. Nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to see him coaching in East Lansing more than me.

The first time he visits Camp Randall is going to be absolutely electric. They’re going to burn that stadium to the ground when he takes the field.

Bring it on, Bielema. I hope it happens!