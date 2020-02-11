2020 Starts With Another NICS Record

The American people respond the same way every time anti-gun politicians think they have an opening to make their gun control dreams a reality. Law-abiding gun owners buy firearms. A lot of them, because there are a lot of us.

Last month, there were more than 2.7 million NICS firearms background checks. January 2020 was the busiest January on record and the sixth-busiest month for NICS ever. The only busier months were December 2015, December 2019, December 2012, December 2016, and March 2018. The last two months were each among the top six for the number of NICS firearm background checks.

Now, this number does include things like checks for concealed carry permits, so let’s look at the detailed NICS report. A total of 643,323 NICS checks were run in association with a handgun transfer (though representative of the number of firearms sold) last month and another 380,300 in association with a long gun transfer. If one were to include the number of checks for “other” types and multiple sales, we’re looking at more than 1.1 million NICS checks associated with a potential transfer. Another 423,886 checks were run for permits last month (potentially including renewals).

In Virginia, the number of NICS Firearms Background Checks has increased steadily since Michael Bloomberg bought control of the legislature and gave disgraced Governor Ralph Northam a second chance at viability. In December 2018, Virginia saw 52,942 NICS checks. That increased to 57,662 in November 2019 and hit 76,559 in December 2019. November and December are typically high-volume months due to the holidays. There were 68,420 NICS checks conducted in Virginia last month. That is the fourth-highest monthly total ever. December 2019 was the second highest ever.

This happens whenever rabid anti-gunners try to turn one inch into four, let alone into a mile. That’s the Bloomberg way. When Bloomberg acolytes shift from so-called “common-sense reform” talking points to demanding full-scale confiscation, the American people act. The threat of losing a Constitutional right motivates people to exercise that right before new restrictions are put in place. This is a cycle that anti-gun zealots don’t seem to understand.

The “Trump Slump” did not exist. This is not a case of some small number of Americans acting in desperation to buy all the guns they can. The law-abiding gun owner community is large, diverse, and growing rapidly. The monthly NICS report shows that hundreds of thousands of Americans are getting permits and legally acquiring firearms every single month – even in favorable political climates.

The number of NICS checks conducted may reach new heights between now and Election Day, but no amount of background checks will secure our rights. Anti-gun activists across the country are pushing proposals that would do nothing to reduce violent crime or provide treatment to those struggling with a mental health crisis.

All gun owners – from the long-time collector to the young person who wanted to be able to defend herself – need to make their voices heard.