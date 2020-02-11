Joe Biden To Skip New Hampshire Party, Head Straight To South Carolina

Amid faltering poll numbers, former Vice President Joe Biden will skip his election night party in New Hampshire, and will instead head to South Carolina to shore up support in one of his strongest states.
Biden finished a disappointing fourth place in the Iowa Caucuses, and is currently polling well behind Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the granite state. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Is Now The Democratic Front-Runner, And That Should Worry Republicans)
“This evening on Tuesday, February 11, Jill and Joe Biden will travel to Columbia, South Carolina and join campaign co-chair and Congressman Cedric Richmond of Louisiana for a South Carolina launch party,” the Biden campaign said in a press release.
Just in: Joe Biden is leaving New Hampshire early and missing his election night party in the Granite State, instead going to South Carolina tonight instead for an event pic.twitter.com/uhEB4md8lN
— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) February 11, 2020
Recent polling has suggested that the former vice president and one-time front-runner is losing momentum following a poor showing in the Iowa Caucuses. A poll released Monday in New Hampshire showed Biden pulling just 12% of the vote in the state, tied with Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren for fourth place.
A poll published Monday by Quinnipiac University found Biden pulling just 17% nationally, which are his lowest numbers in the poll since he entered the race last year.