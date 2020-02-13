Border Protection Agents In Texas Nab Over 1,500 Pounds Of Liquid Meth. It’s Valued At $30 Million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas seized 1,543 pounds of liquid methamphetamine Wednesday, an amount estimated to be worth about $30 million, the agency said.

The officers, who were working with the Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Ysleta Port of Entry, discovered the contraband in a tractor-trailer attempting to pass through the port’s commercial cargo facility, according to a CBP press release Thursday. They chose to inspect the contents of the vehicle, which contained a number of bottles, some of which were liquid cleaning agents.

Thirty-two of the bottles, however, contained liquid meth, the agency said. CBP took in the containers and will continue to investigate the incident. (RELATED: Tucson Border Chief: Drug Traffickers Using Migrant Crisis To Import Illicit Narcotics)

“This is a huge seizure and more than triples the 425 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers working El Paso area ports for all of fiscal year 2019,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said in a statement.

More than 1,500 pounds of liquid methamphetamine did not reach its intended destination overnight because #CBP officers working at the Ysleta international crossing in El Paso intercepted the shipment. Details: https://t.co/sKFCm24YiM pic.twitter.com/IV1wtKdzhV — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) February 13, 2020

The estimated street value of the contraband is about $30 million, CBP spokesman Roger Maier told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

It was not immediately clear if the driver was a U.S. citizen.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.