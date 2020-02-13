Watch Lil Dicky In The Preview For ‘Dave’ On FXX And Hulu

Lil Dicky dropped the full preview Wednesday for “Dave” on FXX and Hulu, and it’s awesome.

The plot of the series, according to IMDB, is, “A neurotic mid 20’s suburbanite’s convinced he’s destined to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Now he’s to prove it to everyone else. Yawn.”

Essentially, it’s a TV series chronicling Lil Dicky’s rise to fame, and it looks very funny. Watch the full preview below. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

DAVE is coming on FXX and Hulu. Premiers March 4 pic.twitter.com/N70Q2OxU1o — Dave (@lildickytweets) February 12, 2020

This series looks like it’s going to be awesome. For those of you who don’t know, I’m a big fan of Lil Dicky.

He’s a lyrical genius as far as I’m concerned. His songs are incredibly entertaining, they’re in-depth and they’re insanely witty.

Is he your traditional rapper? Not at all, and that’s why Lil Dicky has become so insanely successful.

He broke the mold, and has become one of the most popular musicians in America. He also loves to poke fun at himself, which is something you always love to see.

I can’t wait to see “Dave” when it premieres March 4. It looks like fans of Lil Dicky are going to be in for a great time.

