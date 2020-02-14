Eastern Kentucky Linebacker Michael Harris Suspended After Video Appears To Show Him Body Slamming A Police Officer

Eastern Kentucky linebacker Michael Harris won’t be on the field anytime soon.

According to TMZ late Thursday afternoon, Harris was suspended by the program after a video surfaced appearing to show him body slamming a cop. TMZ also reported the alleged incident took place Monday Grove City, Ohio when a woman called police because Harris was allegedly acting aggressive.

When police attempted to restrain him, Harris can be seen in the video appearing to throw one on the ground. You can watch a video of the incident below.

He was eventually arrested, and police reportedly found pills and a digital scale. He was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

His next court appearance isn't listed as of right now.

Obviously, Harris is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but that video is pretty damning for the football star.

I’m not sure he’s going to be back on field anytime soon. Here’s some free advice for everybody out there. When the police approach you, you listen to the officers.

You can figure out everything else later in court. You don’t try to fight them. That’s a losing battle every single time.

Best of luck to Harris. It seems like he’s going to need it.