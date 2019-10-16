Man Gets Into Bizarre Altercation With The Police In Viral Video

A man has gone viral for a bizarre interaction with the police in a recent Twitter video.

In the video posted on Twitter by Barstool Sports, a man with long hair and appearing disheveled, runs out of his house screaming at the police.

The officers appeared to be inspecting a vehicle when he showed up shouting at the top of his lungs. He seemed to fling around some string as he screamed what might have been hexes.

I'm honestly not sure. Watch the bizarre video below. It's mind-boggling.

Like I already said, I have no idea what happened during that interaction. None of it made any sense to me at all.

I guess props to the police for holding back when the guy starting swinging something at them, but I honestly don't know what was happening.

Why was the guy upset? Why wasn’t he arrested? What brought the police there to begin with?

I know we’re used to seeing some strange stuff on the internet, but that’s honestly on a whole different level. I’m honestly a bit stunned a cop didn’t take a swing at him.

All in all, it was weird from start to finish, and there’s really no other way to sum it up.