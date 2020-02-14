Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Share Life-Changing News

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova got everyone’s attention when they both shared a couple photos announcing that she had given birth to their third child.

The 44-year-old singer shared a picture on Instagram Thursday all decked out in hospital scrubs while holding his little one who arrived a few weeks ago. He captioned the post about the birth simply, “My Sunshine 01.30.2020,.”

A short time later, the 38-year-old former professional tennis player posted a picture of her with her newborn. She captioned her post, "My Sunshine 01.30.2020."

Enrique's brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., hinted his brother and wife's third child had arrived during a recent interview with the Chilean radio station ADN, per MSN.com.

“My brother already has three [children],” Julio said. “He is super happy, with the baby and his music.”

However, he remained tight-lipped about what the sex of the singer’s baby is.

“It’s a secret,” he reportedly shared, while not revealing the little one’s name either.

It all comes after the couple welcomed the arrival of their twins back in December 2017, a son and daughter. The two first met in 2001 and keep their lives very private, per E! News.

Congratulations.