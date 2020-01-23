Superstar Olympian Usain Bolt Announces Life-Changing News

Superstar Olympian Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when they shared the happy news they’re expecting their first child together.

“I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b,” the 33-year-old former Olympic sprinter shared on Instagram, along with a stunning photo of Bennett in a red dress at the beach sporting a baby bump. The post was noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Country Star Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News)

Bennett also shared the exciting news with several posts on her social media account. She captioned one of the gorgeous posts, “Our golden child [heart emoji] Coming soon…”

Friends were quick to respond to their posts, while sharing their congratulations to the couple. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

Jamaican soccer player Leon Bailey wrote, “Congrats @kasi.b yesssssss my g! @usainbolt.” Former Miss Jamaica Universe Yendi Amira Phillipps added, “Congratulations to you both!!!!”

Bolt and Bennett have been dating for nearly seven years. In 2017, the couple shared with the outlet that they were ready to start a family together.

“I have [had] a girlfriend for four years now [and] it’s going steadily, so we’re thinking about kids very soon,” the Jamaican sprinter explained. “We’ll see how it goes, we’re taking our time.”

Congratulations!