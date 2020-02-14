‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Shows Hopper Alive In Russia

The first preview for “Stranger Things” season four on Netflix is here.

After months and months of questions about Hopper’s fate following the conclusion of season three, we now have our answer. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things‘ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

He is alive and in Russia. Watch the awesome preview below.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Let’s go! Inject this into my veins right now! Let’s roll! I am so amped right now. I think we all knew Hopper would be alive, and now we have confirmation.

You can’t just kill the sheriff of Hawkins. You just can’t do it! While we might have been unsure going into season four of “Stranger Things,” we now have official confirmation he’s alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Aug 5, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

Season four doesn’t have an official release date, but there’s been whispers it might not get here until 2021! That’s an extremely long ways off.

Hopefully, the extra time to get us a new season means it’s going to be extra impressive.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Keep checking back for more updates on season four of “Stranger Things” on Netflix when we have them. Trust me when I say I couldn’t be more excited.