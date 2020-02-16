Ivanka Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping Yellow Satin Dress During Dubai Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping yellow satin dress during her trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve number that went down to her knees as she delivered the keynote address during the Global Women’s Forum Dubai and We-Fi MENA Regional Summit. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

The remarks were delivered to nearly 3,000 attendees from over 70 countries, according to a White House official.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and taupe-colored high heels.

To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque; a masterpiece of modern Islamic architecture and design,” Ivanka captioned a series of snaps on Instagram from the day before during her trip in the country.

In the pictures, the first daughter shines in a striking metallic silver dress and looks sensational! (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

