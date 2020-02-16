Ivanka Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping Yellow Satin Dress During Dubai Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping yellow satin dress during her trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve number that went down to her knees as she delivered the keynote address during the Global Women’s Forum Dubai and We-Fi MENA Regional Summit. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
The remarks were delivered to nearly 3,000 attendees from over 70 countries, according to a White House official.
She completed the terrific look with loose hair and taupe-colored high heels.
To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
“The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque; a masterpiece of modern Islamic architecture and design,” Ivanka captioned a series of snaps on Instagram from the day before during her trip in the country.
In the pictures, the first daughter shines in a striking metallic silver dress and looks sensational! (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.