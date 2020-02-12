Editorial

Ivanka Stuns In Sheer Powder Blue Dress At W-GDP One-Year Anniversary Event

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump holds up a report as she hosts an event with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo(not shown) celebrating the one-year anniversary of the White Houses Womens Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the Department of State in Washington, DC on February 12, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in a striking sheer blue dress to celebrate an event at the Department of State.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, powder blue number that went down to her knees as she joined U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the event celebrating the one-year anniversary of the White Houses Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific early spring look with loose hair, a matching blue belt and high heels.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“The biggest threat to extremism is empowered women,” the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram, along with a great clip of the outfit. “Learn about W-GDP’s accomplishments in its first year uplifting 12 Million women globally. The Best is Yet to Come! #WGDP.”  (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

 

Several other pictures and clips from the day’s event have surfaced on social media.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of those unforgettable looks throughout the years here.