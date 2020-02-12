Ivanka Stuns In Sheer Powder Blue Dress At W-GDP One-Year Anniversary Event

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in a striking sheer blue dress to celebrate an event at the Department of State.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, powder blue number that went down to her knees as she joined U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the event celebrating the one-year anniversary of the White Houses Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific early spring look with loose hair, a matching blue belt and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“The biggest threat to extremism is empowered women,” the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram, along with a great clip of the outfit. “Learn about W-GDP’s accomplishments in its first year uplifting 12 Million women globally. The Best is Yet to Come! #WGDP.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 12, 2020 at 2:01pm PST

Several other pictures and clips from the day’s event have surfaced on social media.

.@IvankaTrump: “We will be introducing bipartisan legislation in the Senate to promote the empowerment, development, and prosperity of women globally, aptly named the WGDP Act.” pic.twitter.com/hvWxDUl5Md — The Hill (@thehill) February 12, 2020

Glad to join my colleagues to celebrate the one-year milestone of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. I applaud @IvankaTrump and Ambassador Currie for their hard work to #empowerwomen around the world, and I’m excited to see what lies ahead for #WGDP. pic.twitter.com/R4s3YLEys1 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 12, 2020

Full video (1/2): Today, Advisor to the President @IvankaTrump delivered remarks at the one-year anniversary of the launch of the @WhiteHouse’s #WGDP Initiative. pic.twitter.com/3sFOnR3o4c — Department of State (@StateDept) February 12, 2020

