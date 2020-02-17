Report: Britney Spears Conservatorship To Remain Unchanged For Now

The status of Britney Spears’ personal conservatorship will reportedly remain unchanged for now to allow the judge more time to decide what to do, despite rumors she may be loosening the current restrictions.

According to court documents obtained by the Blast, the 38-year-old singer will remain under a personal conservatorship for at least several more months to allow for a determination in the case as they decide what’s best for the pop singer, according to a report published Monday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

Spears and her parents have been in the news recently following reports that they had gone back to court to review the status of the court order that has been in place for more than 11 years.

TMZ reported that Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears reportedly wanted to be involved in the process, but her attorney’s stopped short of saying if she planned to ask the court to relieve Jamie Spears of his role as their daughter’s conservator. (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

According to the LA magazine:

Each year, rules of the probate court require a review of the status of the legally mandated conservatorship headed by her father, Jamie, compelling the parties involved to justify continuing the arrangement that for more than a decade has controlled every aspect of Britney’s business and personal life since her well-documented and very public breakdown in 2008.

Since 2008, the “Womanizer” hitmaker’s father, Jamie, has served as his daughter’s conservator after the singer went through a public spell of mental health issues. Her father was put in charge to help out with her finances and personal issues, per an earlier report by the outlet.