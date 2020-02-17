Country Singer Daniel Lee Martin Found Dead After Being Charged With Child Sex Abuse Crimes

Country music singer Daniel Lee Martin was found dead Friday in his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Martin was awaiting trial after being accused of child sex abuse, according to a report published by People magazine. The singer was found dead after officers showed up at the home to serve multiple warrants, Pasco County Sheriff’s office confirmed.

The warrants included three counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of committing an aggravated sexual battery and one count of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child.

“Martin did not respond to attempts to make contact with him,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a statement to People. “The PSO SWAT team was called in to assist, as Martin previously made threats of harm against himself and others.” (RELATED: Delta Passenger Becomes Suicidal, Attempts To Open Door Mid-Flight)

“When deputies made entry to the residence, they discovered Martin deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the spokesperson added.

Martin was arrested at the end of January after he was accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of an unidentified victim.

The singer was previously indicted in 2018 on similar charges involving three children between the ages of nine to 12. His trial was supposed to begin in March.