Different Bracketology Predictions Have Wisconsin Between A 7 And 9 Seed In March Madness Tournamet

We’re nearing March Madness, and Wisconsin is so far slated to be anywhere between a nine and seven seed for the college basketball tournament.

As of this moment, USA Today has Wisconsin as a nine seed, NBC Sports has the Badgers as a seven seed, for CBS Sports a nine seed, and ESPN an eight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s worth pointing out that ESPN hasn’t been updated since last Friday. In that timespan, the Badgers got a win over a bad Nebraska team, which shouldn’t impact much.

Am I happy with being between a seven and a nine seed? Hell no. It means we’re pretty solidly in if the tournament were held today, but I want to be no lower than a five.

I guess I could swallow being a six, but I wouldn’t be happy about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 17, 2020 at 4:06pm PST

Luckily, we’ve got another great opportunity to get a monster win Tuesday night when Purdue travels to Madison. The Kohl Center is going to be rocking.

Purdue is also a tournament team as of right now, and we have the opportunity to hand them a loss on our home court.

It’s games like this one that we simply can’t afford to lose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 15, 2020 at 5:44pm PST

If we beat the Boilermakers, then we’re only going to see our seeding improve. Now, it’s time to get to work. Tune in Tuesday night at 7:00 EST on BTN!