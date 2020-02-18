NASCAR’s Ryan Newman ‘Awake And Speaking’ To Family After Fiery Crash

NASCAR’s Ryan Newman is reportedly “awake and speaking” to both his family and doctors following his fiery crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday that sent him to the hospital.

“On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman’s family, we’d like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan,” a tweet read Tuesday from Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark. The comments were noted by Fox News. (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

“Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all,” he added. “Ryan remains at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available.” (RELATED: Trump Will Attend Daytona 500 As Grand Marshal, Plans To Take A Lap In Presidential Limo The ‘Beast’)

A short time later, the organization that Ryan was racing for confirmed that the 42-year-old driver was “awake and speaking with family and doctors.”

Update on Ryan Newman: pic.twitter.com/TdJHDZ3O7O — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 18, 2020

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country,” it aded. “They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”

It all comes after video surfaced of Newman’s car sliding across the finish line in a crumpled heap of metal with sparks flying.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman’s car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Two hours later, NASCAR announced that the injuries he had sustained in the crash were “non-life threatening” and he was in serious condition.