Nevada Ranks As The Most Sinful State In America, Vermont Ranks Last

Nevada is apparently the most sinful state in America.

According to a study from WalletHub based on anger and hatred, jealousy, excess and vices and greed, the state of Sin City came in at number one. Texas, Florida, California and Georgia rounded out the top five. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Vermont was ranked last for the most sinful states. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Is anybody surprised at all that Nevada came in number one? They damn sure shouldn’t be. I love Nevada, but you’re fooling yourself if you didn’t think the state that holds Sin City wouldn’t win these rankings.

Las Vegas is absolutely lit, and it shouldn’t apologize for that fact.

The city is full of booze, gambling sports and women. If you don’t enjoy that, then go back to the cave you crawled out of.

We didn’t win World War II so that we couldn’t enjoy that stuff. We won WWII so we can partake in all those great pro-freedom activities.

WalletHub also had Wisconsin at number three for most excessive drinking. Apparently, my guys back home are slacking.

This is Wisconsin we’re talking about. This is the home of the Badgers. We tip them back in away that nobody can compete with.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you’re surprised with Nevada being at the top. You most certainly shouldn’t be.