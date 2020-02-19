Guy Crushes Woman While Doing A Backflip In Hilarious Video

One man is going viral after a stunt for attention went horribly wrong.

In a Twitter video posted by Barstool Sports, a guy tried to impress the boys by doing a backflip off some stairs at the beach, but it didn't go well.

He absolutely obliterated an unsuspecting woman walking up behind him. Watch the hilarious moment below.

My friends, it doesn't get much funnier than that. There's nothing better than when people try to show off, and just get dunked on instead.

That dude probably thought he was about to impress all the ladies at the beach. He was about to show his boys he was more athletic than him.

He probably had it all planned out in his head.

Instead, he decimated a woman who was just trying to enjoy a little time at the beach. You just hate to see it. You just hate to see a hardo get embarrassed in such epic fashion!

Do better, dude. Do much better.